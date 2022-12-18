Though we did get in on some sunshine today and winds were generally calm, it was still a very cold day across KELOLAND.

Another round of sub-zero lows will move in as we go into the night. Though winds will be light, it won’t take much to make it feel even colder than it already will be. Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with a few flurries possible overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits below zero, with some locations reaching ten degrees below zero.

We’ll start the new work week on a quiet note, but it’ll remain rather cold with widespread single-digit highs. A few low/mid teens are possible to the southeast. All the while, we’ll have a healthy mix of sun and clouds. A few areas may even see a few flurries now and again with little to no accumulation expected in a similar manner to Sunday night.

Cloud cover continues to increase on Tuesday, but the day as a whole should remain mainly quiet. Highs hold well below average in the single digits above and/or below zero.

Wednesday still holds our best chance for snow across KELOLAND. While this is NOT expected to be anything like what we went through last week, a few inches of snow will still be possible…especially the further south and east you go. It will also become rather windy at times.

As the snow comes in, an arctic air mass will take hold of the Northern Plains and stick around for a while. Highs by Wednesday into the end of the week may not get above zero across the region. This will be some dangerously cold weather, so please plan accordingly and keep an eye out for updates on this.

On top of the intense cold, we’ll deal with rather windy weather at times as well. As a result, wind chill watches are already in effect for a majority of KELOLAND ahead of this event from late Tuesday night into Friday. Wind chill values may drop below -40 degrees during this time.

The frigid cold eases off as we head beyond the 7 day forecast, with temperatures attempting to get back into the double digits above zero beyond Christmas Day in some areas.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, the cold eases off as we head into the final days of 2022. While well above average warmth isn’t really expected, we’ll at least be a lot closer to average for this time of year.