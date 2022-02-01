Strong northwest winds gusted over 50 mph early this morning. Winds will continue to diminish – but not go away – the rest of today. Those northwest winds are bringing in colder air, so we’ve seen temperatures fall during the day after high temperatures while you slept.

2 PM

Very cold air is coming into KELOLAND, and with north winds continuing there are wind chill advisories posted for parts of the region tonight through tomorrow morning.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy overnight, with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. We’ll drop near- or below-zero in most of the area. NE South Dakota will be in the teens below zero by tomorrow morning.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow, and it will be cold. Highs will barely reach single digits above zero in northeast South Dakota. Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND will only make it into the low teens during the afternoon. Rapid City and western South Dakota could see lilght snow, but it will only amount to a few tenths.

Thursday will start even colder, with a clear morning and subzero lows. NE South Dakota will again reach the teens below zero… and Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be close. During the day, with a mostly sunny sky, we’ll again top out in the low teens East River, to the 20s in the west where winds will switch to a southerly direction.

Friday will be mostly sunny as we start to break out of the cold spell, in the teens in the north and 20s in the south.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy and much warmer. We expect 40s across KELOLAND as warmer air returns to the region. Sunday will be partly cloudy and not-as-warm, though still above average in the 20s in the north and 30s to 40s in southern KELOLAND. There may be a few flurries, but no accumulation of snowfall.

Warm, dry weather looks to continue through the first half of next week. After that, it looks like we will turn a bit cooler through Valentines’ Day. There is little in the way of hope for any meaningful snow for at least the next week.