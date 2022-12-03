SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — The weekend is starting off very cold. We have wind chill values in the minus teens and 20s across KELOLAND for this Saturday morning. Eastern KELOLAND is waking up to a west wind that will switch to the south throughout the day.

We will warm up as we go through the day today. High temperatures in the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND and 30s and 40s in western South Dakota. We will see mostly sunny skies along with a lighter south breeze will help those temperatures warm up.

We will have a lighter west wind for the overnight hours. The skies will remain mostly clear as we go through the night. Overnight lows will be in the teens across KELOLAND. Wind chills may still be around heading into Sunday.

We will be slightly warmer on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for the second half of the weekend. We will see mostly sunny skies for the day on Sunday, with increasing clouds by the evening. We will also have a westerly breeze.

The seven day forecast remains mostly quiet. We have a chance of snow across KELOLAND on Monday and Tuesday, with amounts less than an inch total. After a warmer weekend, we start a cool down into the middle of next week. Eastern KELOLAND could see high temperatures only in the teens and 20s on Wednesday, and overnight lows in the single digits either side of zero Wednesday morning.