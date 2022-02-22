Light snow and blowing snow continues, though it will be winding down from SW to NE. North winds continue to blow at 20-30 mph with higher gusts, so blowing snow issues will continue the rest of today. Rapid City and western South Dakota have received one to two inch amounts of snowfall. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND have also been in the one to two inch range, with blowing of the snow that is on the ground. Amounts have been heavier in northern South Dakota. Aberdeen is around four inches. Sisseton, which has been experiencing blizzard conditions, has a foot of snow!

The Blizzard Warning for Aberdeen and the NE corner of South Dakota has been extended until 9 PM tonight, with light snow and blowing snow continuing. The north winds are also driving cold air into KELOLAND, so temperatures will be steady or even falling the rest of today. Many locations will remain below zero all day.

2 PM

Wind chills will continue to be an issue today and tonight, so hopefully no one will be caught out in the cold. Wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect through noon tomorrow.

Tonight will be very cold, with most of KELOLAND in the teens below zero. Aberdeen and NE South Dakota will be even colder, approaching if not reach record lows in excess of 20 degres below zero. There will also be a north wind intensifying that chilly air.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be more than twenty five degrees below normal. Highs will be around zero, a few degrees above or below, during the afternoon hours. North winds will be light, so there will be a minimal wind chill tomorrow afternoon on top of that very cold air.

There could be another hit of light snow in Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND on Thursday, but amounts will be less than an inch. What is more certain is that it will remain cold, despite partly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be below zero across KELOLAND. Highs will be in the single digits in the north, and the teens in Sioux Falls and the south.

Skies will clear out on Friday, but it is going to be extremely cold in the morning, in the teens below zero. Aberdeen could get down to -24 air temperature. Despite the sunshine, highs will only be in the teens East River and the 20s West River.

Saturday looks sunny. We’ll start in the single digits in the morning. Saturday afternoon, with abundant sunshine, should warm to the mid 20s in the north and 30s to around 40 in the south. Sunday will be just slightly cooler, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Monday, the final day of February, will be in the mid 20s to mid 30s East River, to the mid 40s West River. Tuesday we begin March a few degrees warmer.

Other than light snow on Thursday, we have no snow in the forecast through the first week of March. We continue to run a significant snowfall deficit that doesn’t look to ease any time soon.