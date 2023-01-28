A lot of our high temperatures today were recorded shortly after midnight. Cold air has been moving into KELOLAND through the day, allowing temperatures to gradually fall through the day.

Here’s a look at some snow totals across KELOLAND:

We are still going to see some wintry weather through the night, as winter weather headlines remain in place until 6 pm CST/5 pm MST Saturday evening.

Along with this, a wind chill advisory is in effect for a majority of our East River communities and extend as far west as Corson County. This begins tonight and goes until 12 pm CST/11 am MST Sunday. Wind chills may fall below the -30 degree mark.

Sub-zero lows are likely across the region, with wind chills in the double digits below zero as well. Please be mindful of this if you must be out…along with the fact that we’ll likely be dealing with blowing snow in areas that have seen fresh snow.

Some flurries may linger in a few places on Sunday, but the big story for the second half of the weekend will be the colder temperatures and the wind. Highs will remain largely in the single digits above zero with sub-zero wind chills through the day…especially through the morning.

We’ll remain very cold on Monday…especially to the east. Out west, we may at least get back into the double digits above zero. Regardless, it’ll still be a very cold start to the new work and school week. At least there will be a little more sunshine this time around.

Cold weather holds steady through at least the first half of the upcoming work and school week, with single-digit highs holding steady. On the plus side, we’ll have more sunshine in place with the wind backing off a bit…so that will take the edge of the cold ever so slightly.

By the end of next week, the cold eases off a bit more, with seasonable temperatures coming back on both sides of the river.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to below average temperatures hold steady…though it likely won’t be as frigid as what we’ll see through the first half of this upcoming week.