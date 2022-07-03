We’ve already seen some active weather across KELOLAND today, with more on the way later tonight.

This evening will feature yet another chance for strong to severe storms, but this also has the best potential to see more widespread coverage. We’ve already seen a few severe storms this morning and afternoon, with additional chances in the cards. Another “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather will be in place as a result.

Again, wind and hail are the main concerns with any storms that fires up and moves eastward into the night, but there’s always a non-zero tornado risk.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Independence Day will also feature the chance for some storms, so keep an eye on this if you have any outdoor plans later in the day and into the night. A “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather will be in place once more.

Highs range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s with more humidity in place.

Shower and storm chances remain in place through the middle of the week. While there are no wash-outs in the forecast, you’ll want to keep this in mind if and when you head out.

Tuesday will be another hot day with highs in the 80s and low/mid 90s.

The mid and late-week outlook features more chances for unsettled weather, so we’ll have to continue to watch the chance for storms across portions of the region.

Through the end of the week and into next weekend, near to above average temperatures are expected to win out…so get used to hearing about highs on either side of and even above 90 degrees.