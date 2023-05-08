We’ve been able to get in on some sunshine today, and while much of the evening is shaping up to be quiet, there may be an exception here and there to the overall rule.

As of 2:30 pm CDT Monday

We’re going to continue to keep an eye on the skies as we head into the evening and the first part of the night, as there is a chance for some pop-up showers and a few storms as well.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for southeastern portions of KELOLAND, including the I-29 corridor from Watertown to the SD/IA border and I-90 from the Mitchell area into SW Minnesota.

Wind and hail are the main concerns. Stay weather aware through the evening/night and have your KELOLAND Weather App ready to go.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s to low 50s…the latter more likely southeast of Sioux Falls.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible yet again on Tuesday as the unsettled pattern gets itself going once again. While not everyone will see something, it’ll be something to consider if you have outdoor plans.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of western and central KELOLAND on Tuesday. Once again, wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs peak in the 70s across a vast majority of the region.

Wednesday holds another chance for unsettled weather in a similar manner to what we’ve already discussed. Out west, chances for stormy weather will be a bit higher on Wednesday with the development of our next system. Regardless, you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans.

Yet again, a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for nearly the same area as Tuesday.

Highs on Wednesday hold mainly in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Right now, Thursday and Friday hold the best overall chance for showers and storms in the work week. While the severe threat is a little hazy this far out, it’s still a good idea to keep an eye on the late week outlook for updates on your chances to see some unsettled weather.

Saturday holds another chance for rain across the region before conditions finally quiet down a bit just in time for Mother’s Day.

We’ll start next week on a dry note with seasonable temperatures.