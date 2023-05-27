While East River locations have been able to enjoy ample amounts of sunshine for the first half of the weekend, it hasn’t completely been the case out west.

As of 4 pm CDT Saturday

We’ve already seen a few strong to severe storms pop up, and more are possible as we head into the night.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 pm MDT Saturday night for portions of western KELOLAND along the Wyoming and Montana borders. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans this evening.

A “Marginal” to “Slight Risk” for severe weather will be in place during this time. Wind and hail are the main threats West River, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Beyond the chance for showers and storms to the west, we may see some overnight rain in central KELOLAND while East River locations stay dry.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s and low 60s with a breezy south wind.

Another warm day is on the way, especially the farther east you go. We’ll be slightly cooler to the west with highs in the 80s for the former and 70s for the latter.

Once again, however, West River locations have a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms…a few of which may be strong to severe.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe storms is in place for Sunday into Sunday night for portions of central and western KELOLAND. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Memorial Day, unfortunately, has a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on both sides of the river. While the whole day won’t be a wash-out, you’ll want to keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans or will be attending any outdoor ceremonies.

Beyond the rain chance, we’re warm and breezy with highs in the 80s to the east and in central KELOLAND with 70s to the west.

A daily chance for showers and thunderstorms will remain in place through the rest of the week, with chances increasing the later into the week you go. This will be valid for both sides of the river. Temperatures remain above average through the rest of next week.