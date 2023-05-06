We had rain and a few storms to kick off the day, and now we’ll be watching some storms fire up and travel through KELOLAND as we go through the rest of the evening and into the first part of the night.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for a good portion of the region. Wind and hail are the main concerns with these storms.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s with a generally light breeze.

Another chance to see some showers and thunderstorms comes along on Sunday, especially later in the evening to our west and in SE KELOLAND.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place once again, but it’s in two places. The first area is to the west/northwest, while the second area is south and east of Sioux Falls. A “Slight Risk” is in place toward I-80 from Des Moines to Omaha.

Wind and hail are the main concerns once more, but an isolated tornado risk is also present. Stay weather aware through the weekend and have your KELOLAND Weather App ready to go.

Highs, for what it’s worth hold in the 70s with a few 60s here and there to the west.

The upcoming work and school week can likely be summed up in one word: Unsettled.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible to kick off the new work and school week, with temperatures holding a similar spread to Sunday…so 60s to low/mid 70s.

Going through the rest of the week, each day holds a chance for showers and storms…with some days holding a better chance than others. Right now, Thursday and Friday hold the best overall chance for showers and storms with Wednesday having a good shot to the west as well. If you have any outdoor plans this week, have your indoor back-up plans at the ready.

Odds for near to above average temperatures are favored as we go beyond the 7 day forecast and into the later part of May.