I hope you were able to enjoy the extra hour of sleep that we received as we set out clocks back one hour…I know I did!

All joking aside, today won’t feel like we’re nearly a week into November, as early October weather comes into the picture. Though we’ll deal with a decent bit of cloud cover at times, southerly and southwesterly flow will help kick temperatures well above average for this time of year (Which, by the way, is in the upper 40s and low 50s).

Some showers are possible later this evening and into the night, but it won’t be for everyone. Chances are better in central and northeastern KELOLAND.

We’ll start the new work and school week on a quiet note with dry weather in place, though it will be a bit breezy at times. We’ll at least also get in on some sunshine this time before clouds build back into the region.

Tuesday holds another chance for scattered rain showers, but moisture amounts aren’t all that impressive. Still, you’ll want to keep this in mind as we go into the day.

The second half of the week is pretty quiet with high pressure moving back into the region. With that said, though, it won’t be as warm as Sunday or even Monday. Temperatures slowly slide down the thermometer as we head later into the week. It won’t be frigid…let alone cold…but it’ll at least be a lot closer to average for this time of year as we head into the weekend.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: