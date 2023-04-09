Portions of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND have been dealing with scattered showers over the course of the day, but much of KELOLAND beyond that has been pretty pleasant on this Easter Sunday.

Rain will gradually dissipate as we go through the evening and into the first part of the night, as high pressure makes its move into the region and keeps us calm.

Overnight lows fall into the 30s for much of the region under partly cloudy skies. Winds also back off through the night.

The next work week starts off on a pretty nice note, with warmer temperatures building back into a vast majority of the Northern Plains under mostly sunny skies.

Highs climb into the 60s and 70s in many locations. Once again, the exception will be to the northeast…but even that won’t last for much longer.

An early summer preview takes over for several portions of the region as we go into Tuesday. Highs may climb into the upper 70s and low 80s at times, while northeastern KELOLAND remains in the 50s. Still, that’s better than the alternative.

In fact, sunny and warm weather lasts through the rest of the midweek outlook, with well above average temperatures in place…especially to the southeast. Additional highs in the 70s and even some 80s are not out of the question. We may even challenge a few record highs along the way.

By the end of next week, we do bring back the chance for rain across portions of KELOLAND with cooler temperatures attempting to come back by next weekend.

While it won’t be overly chilly, it’ll be a lot closer to average for this time of year.