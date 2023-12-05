Compared to Monday, today was a far better day to be out and about…especially West River, where winds finally took a break and calmed down a good amount.

We’ll stay mainly quiet as we head into the night, with partly cloudy skies remaining in place. Overnight lows fall into the 20s in many areas, with some 30s out west.

Wednesday begins a two-day stretch of well above average temperatures that could challenge records at times.

An upper-level ridge will set up shop and send a plume of warm air into KELOLAND via southerly flow. Highs for Wednesday should easily get into the 50s East River with some 60s possible West River.

We’ll do it all over again on Thursday with even warmer air at times. With more sunshine and southerly/westerly wind in place, we’ll see temperatures climb even higher in many areas…with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s again.

Keep in mind that these temperatures are more typical of November and even October and are around 15 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year.

A weak clipper system will try to make its presence known on Friday into Saturday, but moisture amounts are not all that impressive. After that we’re quiet again until another weak system rolls through on Monday…sending a few snow shower chances our way.

We could use any kind of moisture at this rate, as 30-day departures from average paint a rather parched picture of KELOLAND.

Going beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures continue to be favored, while moisture continues to be tough to find.