Turning Windy and Cold Sunday Afternoon; Weekend Forecast – Storm Center Update Friday PM December 3

Looking quiet for this evening as skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with light winds.

Partly cloudy skies will continue for tonight as temperatures fall to 20s. Winds will remain light.

Tomorrow will be dry with increasing southerly winds. Wind gusts will get near 25 to 30 mph in central KELOLAND as temperatures reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Get ready for strong winds on Sunday! As a strong cold front moves across KELOLAND, strong northwest winds of at least 25 to 50 mph will be common. Higher gusts will approach 60 mph. The strong winds will usher in much colder air. It may end up being one of those days where temperatures fall during the afternoon. Light snow showers are also possible in western and northern KELOLAND on Sunday.

Next week will be much colder than what we had this week. Expect highs in the 20s to start the week, but we’ll have some of us return to the 40s by Wednesday or Thursday.

There are two chances for precipitation next week. The first is on Tuesday and the second is on Thursday. Both days are looking limited on moisture, so we don’t expect any major accumulations.