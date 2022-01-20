Turning warmer through the weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, January 20

We had a cold morning with serious wind chills. Sioux Falls bottomed out at an air temperature of -6, Aberdeen had -12, and Watertown dropped to -15. North winds have now switched around to the south, and with sunny skies temperatures have worked to warm slightly from yesterday.

Skies will remain clear tonight. South winds will strengthen, becoming breezy. That will help temperatures remain above zero in eastern KELOLAND, and star in the teens and 20s in western South Dakota, where there could be a few snow flurries.

While temperatures will be warmer, the brisk south wind will produce some wind chills, so there is again an advisory for that overnight and tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow we will continue with a strong south wind ahead of an incoming cold front. Temperatures will increase to around 30 East River and about 40 West River. There could also be a dusting of light snow, mainly late in the day, but amounts should remain under an inch. With the front, winds will eventually shift to the northwest.

Some of the snow showers could linger into early Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll have a northwest breeze on Saturday that will take a few degrees off our temperatures. Under a partly cloudy sky, we’ll be in the 20s while western South Dakota will be in the 30s to mid 40s.

We could get a few flurries or under an inch of light snow on Sunday. We’ll be slightly warmer than normal, in the low 30s East River and the mid 40s to low 50s West River.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and windy and there could be another shot of light snow (under an inch). Temperatures across KELOLAND will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, as the center of an arctic air mass comes through KELOLAND. We’ll have a subzero morning, and then afternoon highs only in the single digits to teens in eastern KELOLAND even though skies will be mostly sunny. Rapid City will be warmer.

Temperatures will start to recover on Wednesday. Then we’ll see a warmup, with above-average temperatures Thursday through the following weekend – the final few days of January.