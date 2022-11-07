Some snow showers put a light blanket of snow across portions of KELOLAND this morning and afternoon. We’ve also had to deal with breezy and chilly weather across the region.

While the wind backs off just a bit, it’ll still be breezy through the night. Overnight lows don’t fall as far down the thermometer with temperatures in the 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The midweek outlook gets a bit messy. The first part of a two-wave system will move in and give eastern KELOLAND a chance to see rain and even a few thunderstorms on Election Day…especially later in the day.

It’ll also be a warmer day across much of the region beyond the western part of South Dakota. Highs rise into the 50s and 60s across much of the region…except for the northwestern part of the state.

Wednesday holds another chance for some showers across central and eastern KELOLAND. Highs to the southeast rise into the 60s, with 40s and 30s further north and west.

Thursday features part two, with a chance at rain and even some thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND at first. Elsewhere, where temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s, we may see a better chance for some wintry weather. Further north and west of Sioux Falls, we do have better chances at seeing moderate to heavy snow as well as strong winds.

Where this storm tracks will heavily dictate who sees what and where the heaviest snow will fall. For now, north-central KELOLAND has the best shot at seeing 6 inches or more of snow, with some models putting out upward of a foot of snow.

Potential to see 1, 3, or 6+ inches of snow from Thursday into Friday. Percentages are as of Monday afternoon and are subject to change.

Regardless, if you have any travel plans to central or northern KELOLAND, you’ll want to prepare accordingly.

A lot of cold air will also come rushing in on the back side of this system, with highs on Thursday ranging from around 60 to the SE and the 20s to the west and NW. Highs by the weekend may not escape the 20s.

Some snow showers are also possible on Veteran’s Day as the low departs, so areas to the SE that miss out initially may still have some snow in their forecast for the end of the work and school week.

There are a lot of moving parts to that Thursday-Friday window, so keep an eye out for updates.

Well below average temperatures take over by the weekend and hold steady into the early part of next week.