The morning weather in Aberdeen certainly feels like winter. We are dealing with blowing snow with winds gusting over 40mph and poor visibility. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the far north today.

The gusty winds and light snow showers have also reduced visibilities at times on our Lake Madison camera.

You can see the heavy snow centered on Aberdeen just after 7am. These bands of snow will continue to march east through the morning, with increasing northwest winds over 40mph blowing into the Watertown area as well.

The winter weather alerts are shown on the map below.

Here are the peak wind gusts around the region as of 7am.

Futurecast shows the system departing this afternoon as colder air works back into KELOLAND. Temperatures will be colder in the single digits across much of northeastern KELOLAND tonight, followed by below normal temperature for many areas tomorrow with dry skies.

The pattern next week could be active at times as the next chance of snow arrives late Sunday into Monday. The month of March is known as a volatile month, so we carefully watch each passing system. We still think colder air is in the works by the middle of the month.

Here are the details of the forecast.