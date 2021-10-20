Tracking Both Snow and Thunderstorms in KELOLAND: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 20th

Good morning! It has been an active morning of weather across KELOLAND. Showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the east, with snow in western KELOLAND.

This is a shot from our Deadwood Live Cam. The snow has not been nearly as heavy compared to the last storm. Roads are slushy and slippery in spots, however.

Futurecast shows the progression of the rain and snow to the east today. Temperatures will remain chilly in the 40s for a wide areas of KELOLAND. Some snow flakes will try to mix with the rain East River this afternoon and early this evening.

Continue to watch those thunderstorms in southeastern KELOLAND with local rain totals over 1″. North winds will be very blustery in Aberdeen at 20-35 mph.

Tonight will trend colder with a hard freeze for much of northern, central, and western KELOLAND.

Temperatures will remain chilly tomorrow in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Expect another chance of rain by Sunday with highs into the 50s for the weekend. We expect 60s next week by Monday and Tuesday.