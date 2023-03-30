SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are working on bringing warmer temperatures into southern KELOLAND. This afternoon the winds are light, but the clouds are filling in in eastern KELOLAND. As the clouds fill in, we are keeping an eye on the risk of thunderstorms.

2 PM

For tonight there is a marginal risk to see severe thunderstorms. This means that we could see hail and damaging winds out of them. This does include Mitchell, Brookings, Sioux Falls, and Yankton.

We could even see excessive rainfall in southeastern KELOLAND. Some could even see rainfall rates at an inch an hour.

The Brookings area has an Ice Storm Warning. This means there will be significant icing that will cause problems.

We have warnings and advisories in place in KELOLAND. Blizzard Warnings in white where there is heavy snowfall and strong north winds. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place including Sioux Falls and Yankton. There will be less snowfall but still strong winds.

Here is the snow forecast. South central KELOLAND will be hit the hardest, even Aberdeen and Sisseton could see significant snowfall. Remember this heavy snowfall will come with very strong winds creating a blizzard.

Once this system moves out we have a quiet weekend. Sunday looks to warm up for everyone. Monday starts the next round of rain and snow in western and central KELOLAND. That will make its way into eastern KELOLAND on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are keeping an eye on that system as it approaches.