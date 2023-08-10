The morning sky is sure nice to see over Lake Madison. A warm summer day is ahead, with scattered t-storms starting this afternoon over portions of central KELOLAND.

We’ve seen some very nice overnight rain in parts of northeastern KELOLAND. You can see the rain belt from Sisseton to Ortonville, MN on the picture below. That rain is sure welcome across this area.

The rain gauge in Ortonville has picked up 1.52″ so far. Marshall has been missed, but some rain chances are coming your way tonight.

Futurecast shows some showers entering north central KELOLAND by late this morning, with more thunderstorm development along and ahead of the frontal system. Any of those storms by late this afternoon could become strong to severe. We expect a line of scattered storms to march into SW MN by early this evening. Expect some nice rain too with the strongest cells on radar. We could see a few widely scattered hits of rain tomorrow, mainly in southern KELOLAND. At most, this is worthy of about a 20% chance of rain.

The severe weather risk includes a large area of eastern KELOLAND through this evening.

The next system to watch will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across eastern KELOLAND, with some severe weather not out of the question across the far southeast Sunday afternoon. We still have time to iron out the details as we get closer to the weekend.

The map below shows the severe weather risk extending to Sioux Falls on Sunday.

Temperatures should cool once again early next week, at least for a day or two. We’ll see how long that trend lasts.

Here are the details of the forecast.