Thunderstorms Returning, Snow As Well: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 19th

A compact, but strong storm system is on the move this morning across the Rockies, with areas of rain and snow developing to our west.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for the Black Hills starting late this afternoon into tomorrow. 3-6″ of snow looks likely.

Thunderstorms are expected tonight and some could contain some hail in the southeast after midnight.

Futurecast shows the latest temperature and precipitation trends. You can see temperatures falling in western SD as rain and snow develops this evening. Thunderstorms will develop quickly after midnight in the east with that hail threat. We expect the rain to be widespread tomorrow, with some wet snow mixing in at times over areas shaded in blue.

Over .50″ of precipitation looks likely across a large swath of KELOLAND.

Snow accumulations will likely stay in the west with a slushy coating affecting Pine Ridge and Philip.

There will be a wide range of temperatures today across KELOLAND with highs in the 70s in the southeast and 40s in the northwest.

Tonight will be cool with 20s in the far west with the snow. Sioux Falls will hold near 47 degrees with thunderstorms late tonight.

The rain and snow tomorrow will bring much cooler weather to KELOLAND with 40s and 50s common.

The 7 day forecast looks cooler and more like fall with 50s during the day and 30s at night.