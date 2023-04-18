SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has been windy. Wind gusts around 2 PM were 30 tp 40 MPH or higher. While temperatures are near normal, it’s hard to enjoy with these strong winds. Central and western KELOLAND are filling in with clouds, at this point any moisture trying to fall will not reach the ground.

2 PM

Due to the strong winds and dry conditions there is a Red Flag Warning in southeastern KELOLAND, and a Wind Advisory in western South Dakota.

A Red Flag Warning means there’s high fire danger, and IF a fire gets started it can spread quickly.

Tonight will remain windy. Overnight lows will be in the 30s in western South Dakota, with 40s to the east. We are expecting showers and thunderstorms to start in western KELOLAND after dark. These will make their way east through the overnight hours.

There is a marginal risk these thunderstorms could turn severe. These storms could produce hail and strong winds. The storms move out by tomorrow morning.

We will keep the strong winds around for tomorrow. Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s in the west, with 60s in the east. We could see a few morning rain showers as the overnight system moves to the east.

Tomorrow evening brings another chance to see thunderstorms from Yankton to Sioux Falls, and to the south and east. Portions of Iowa and Nebraska are both in a marginal and slight risk of severe tomorrow. In the area with the slight risk, in yellow, there is a tiny probability of tornadoes. Most likely it will be strong winds and hail.

On Thursday things start to cool down. We keep a strong north to northwest wind around for the second half of the week. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s across KELOLAND. Eastern KELOLAND could see rain showers, while western South Dakota could see snow showers.

Friday brings a quick burst of winter back in the form of snowfall. The snowfall amounts are looking to stay light with only around an inch in eastern KELOLAND. The weekend looks to be mostly quiet with highs only in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday looks to bring the next chance of rain showers to KELOLAND.