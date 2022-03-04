Winter weather will return for parts of KELOLAND this weekend. A winter weather advisory has been posted for Saturday north and west of Sioux Falls for accumulating snow. There will also be periods of freezing rain for southern and eastern edge of the advisory. Continue to watch the weather for adjustments to this map as we sort through several variables impacting the weather the next 24 hours.

Severe weather chances will be best tomorrow in Iowa. This outlook has shifted to the north and west overnight.

We expect thunderstorms in Sioux Falls tomorrow.

The hour-by-hour forecast shows the bands of snow developing in far western SD late tonight. Scattered rain may also develop in NW IA by daybreak, with a more organized batch of showers and thunderstorms moving toward Sioux Falls by mid to late morning. We expect the rain/snow line to advance east during the day, with freezing rain likely at times north of Sioux Falls.

The map below shows the developing wind gust forecast the next 24 to 36 hours. Notice the winds tomorrow afternoon and evening in the 20-40 mph range. While not as strong as some of our recent storms, there will be some blowing snow with this system.

The snow forecast right now shows “advisory” level snowfall for many in the south. We did include Sioux Falls in the 2-5″ band due to the anticipated earlier switch of rain to snow tomorrow afternoon.

The ice and sleet zone is still pained in pink, mainly north of Sioux Falls. Continue to watch for updates on this map.

To top it all off, get read for a big cold snap late next week. Temperatures will be 15 to 30 degrees below normal with subzero weather looking like a real possibility. There also may be another punch of snow across the plains late next week.

Enjoy the mild spring-like temperatures today.

Tonight will cooling from north to south.

Highs will stay in the 20s and 30s tomorrow across much of KELOLAND.

The 7 day shows quieter weather early next week, but colder conditions with snow chances late next week.