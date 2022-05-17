We are watching a few clusters of showers and thunderstorms this Tuesday morning. New development near the Nebraska border has even turned severe as of 7:10 this morning south of Springfield with some hail falling in Knox County. Additional storms will develop later today in extreme southeast KELOLAND and some severe weather can’t be ruled out. To be clear, the set-up today is not at all similar to last week.

We are getting some rain again in a few pockets. Brookings has picked up another .29″ as of 7am.

The narrow band from Gettysburg to about Miller is locally a bit heavier too.

Here’s a look at the severe weather map for later today. We do have a marginal risk for Sioux Falls, but the slight and enhanced risk zones are mainly in eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa.

Futurecast shows the morning scattered rain moving east as temperatures climb into the 70s. We do expect those scatter storms to develop closer to Yankton or nearby areas late this afternoon, with hail the main problem with any of the stronger cells. The weather tomorrow looks mild and mostly rain-free. The exception may be central SD, where a few scattered t-storms may develop by Wednesday evening.

Severe weather will unfortunately return to parts of KELOLAND Thursday. We do have a strong cold front moving into at least moderately unstable air. The current thinking is that storms will develop by mid to late afternoon on Thursday in extreme eastern SD, then move east into the outlook area across southern MN and northern IA. Large hail is the number one threat, but pockets of strong wind can also be expected. At face value, this situation does not look as intense as last week, but you need to pay attention to the weather forecast.

Sharply cooler weather will rule the weekend with lows still expected in the 30s at times. Clouds or the lack of them will play a big role in just how cool we get, but this would another factor to watch in the forecast.