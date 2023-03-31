SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The blizzard is here and in full force. Eastern KELOLAND has had lightning this afternoon, even a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went out in northeastern KELOLAND. Winds are picking up speed. Wind gusts in the early afternoon have been near 40 MPH or higher.

2 PM

The strong winds and heavy snow are limiting visibility. Between Pierre and Rapid City visibility is to quarter of a mile.

Eastern KELOLAND into southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa the visibility is reduced due to fog and freezing fog.

2 PM

There is an Ice Storm Warning in the Watertown area. The warning expires at 4 PM, but this doesn’t mean the ice will instantly go away. This could extend into tomorrow morning with the other winter warnings.

The Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisories are posted until tomorrow morning. These are for the heavy snow and very strong winds.

Here is the snow total forecast. This does last through tomorrow morning when the storm moves out of KELOLAND to the east. The band of heaviest snow stretches from south central KELOLAND into the northeast. This includes Winner, Chamberlain, Aberdeen and Sisseton.

But being in the Yo-Yo of spring, tomorrow will be very nice. There will be plenty of sunshine and winds will be much lighter. Highs will be in the 30s in northeastern KELOLAND, 40s in southeastern KELOLAND, and 50s in the west. With the high sun angle and plenty of sunshine tomorrow, we should melt this new snow.

Sunday will be warm again. Highs will reach in the upper 30s to upper 40s even a few 50s are possible. The winds pick back up from the north and west but not as windy as this afternoon.

After the warm and quiet weekend, we are keeping an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Keeping with the spring Yo-Yo, the next system is setting up to look like today. We are watching rain starting the system and then turning to snow. After that system moves out on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are quiet and warmer.