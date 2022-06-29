As advertised, it is a hot and windy day across KELOLAND. Brisk south winds have been pushing the mercury through the 90s, and we have already seen many locations hit the 100 degree mark. Wind gusts over 40 mph have been common in eastern KELOLAND.

2 pm

This evening, as a cold front approaches from the west, we could get some showers or thundershowers. They will be moisture starved, so we aren’t expecting heavy rain. The main threat posed by severe thunderstorms would be damaging winds, with a lesser shot at some dry hailstones. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect in central and western South Dakota.

Overnight, the showers or thundershowers will die down. It will be quite mild, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, with a south wind that will turn to the west.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon. Thanks to a north breeze, it won’t be as hot – though high will still be above-average, in the mid 80s to low 90s. Rapid City will be cooler, around 80.

Friday, the first day of July, will be mostly dry East River, with some light rain showers in the west. Temperatures will mostly be in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll carry scattered showers or a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday, and probably even more so on Monday the 4th. Right now the forecast models aren’t pointing at anything big or widespread, so consider it typical 4th of July weather, with high temperatures near- or above-normal for the weekend, in the mid 80s to low 90s. Temperatures will remain about the same on Tuesday of next week.

Looking ahead, we see more warmer than normal temperatures for next week through the following weekend (July 9-10).