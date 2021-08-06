Thundershowers tonight, strong thunderstorms tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 6

Rain and thunderstorms early this morning brought some hailstones to SE KELOLAND, but also some areas of beneficial rainfall. Sioux Falls airport got 1-1/2”, so the city is now officially only 2.2” below normal for the year.

2 PM

In part thanks to the rainfall, it has been a warm and humid day. Temperatures are pushing through the 80s to around 90, with an easterly breeze setting the stage for evening thunderstorms.

Tonight a warm front coming up from the south is expected to generate some thundershowers. The risk of severe weather is rather low, and the rainfall amounts along with those showers looks pretty meager, with most places in southern KELOLAND getting only a few hundredths of an inch. In northern South Dakota, from Highway 14 to the north, some half-inch amounts will be possible.

Tomorrow a low pressure system and accompanying cold front will slowly drift through eastern KELOLAND. That means increasing cloud cover, with increasing chances of thundershowers during the afternoon through nighttime hours. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s and it will be humid. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will have a brisk south wind that will draw more moisture into the region.

About the thunderstorms tomorrow and tomorrow night: There is a slight risk of severe weather in SE KELOLAND, with all forms of severe weather possible. There is also a small chance there could be excessive rainfall from those clusters of thunderstorms.

After the rain moves out Sunday morning, it will be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s East River, and the low to mid 90s in the west.

We’ll start next week with a mostly sunny and hot and humid Monday. Temperatures will be hot, in the low to mid 90s. Winds may be a bit brisk in the west.

We’ll keep temperatures slightly above-average most of next week. We’ll probably get more of that western wildfire smoke, too. It looks like the middle of the week will become unsettled, with temperatures in the 80s, but also a few chances for showers and thundershowers. Right now, there is no clear signal as to exactly when, though Tuesday looks like the best chance.