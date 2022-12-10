We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.

In the short term, expect some fog tonight in southeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will rebound very well in western SD tomorrow with 50s expected in Rapid City. Sioux Falls will stay in the lower 30s with a developing southeast wind. The weather should stay dry through early Monday morning.

Expect thickening clouds and areas of rain showers to break out by Monday afternoon in eastern KELOLAND. The forecast will quickly become more complicated Monday night into Tuesday as snow begins to increase in much of western, central, and northern SD. We expect some mixed precipitation on Tuesday in parts of southeast KELOLAND, with the best chances of icing closer to the Buffalo Ridge. We’ll closely monitor the developments with that story. Remember, this storm will be challenged to move out of here due to some impressive blocking in Canada. The storm is going to have to nearly stop and turn around in order to round the bend into the Ohio Valley and New England in the days ahead. This will serve as a significant challenge to the forecast is terms of timing highlights and also exact lines of rain vs. snow. It would be wise to watch the forecast closely.

We have very good agreement on a lot of water with this system. Widespread 1-2″ amounts are on the table.

The odds of 6″ of snow next week on the European model are statistically as high as you will see this far out. That’s a large area highlighted in red. Remember, this could easily shift position on maps, so folks in the southeast are not off the hook.

Some of our viewers will get over a foot of snow next week. At this point, the European model is still heavier West River, but we are weighting the Canadian model in our forecasts as well. It’s position on the heaviest snow is about 100 miles east compared to the map you see below. We still have time to deal with that issue, but again, there is high confidence on a major snow hit on portions of KELOLAND.

If all of the snow wasn’t enough, get ready for a chance of severe cold in the northern plains in the days leading up to Christmas. The jury is still out on how cold and for how long, but the pattern would suggest lows well below zero and highs struggling to get above zero. Deep snow cover (assuming our forecast comes to fruition) just adds to chances this will happen.

Here are the details of the forecast.