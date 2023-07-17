Thick smoke again today in western South Dakota. Check out the Rapid City Livecam below from earlier this morning.

Eastern KELOLAND will have lighter smoke today.

With mostly sunny conditions, highs will reach the 70s and 80s. It will not be as windy. But southeast winds in western South Dakota will help bring in moisture to help increase our rain chances LATE today.

Late day storms will develop in western and central South Dakota. These storms are expected to move into south central South Dakota overnight.

Some of these storms will become strong to severe with large hail being the main threat.

Heavy rain will also be likely with the strongest storms with rain amounts over 1 to 2 inches.

Some of the rain may touch southeast KELOLAND, but it will not be as strong as south-central South Dakota. Lows will fall to the 50s.

Some rain may linger into tomorrow morning for southeast KELOLAND; otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy as temps warm to the 70s and 80s. There’s a slight chance for redeveloping storms during the afternoon and evening in eastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures will remain close to average through the weekend with highs in the 80s. Rain chances after Tuesday are looking minimal.

We still expect hot temperatures to return during the last week of the month with widespread 90s.