SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been another mostly cloudy day in KELOLAND. The big story is the wind is heading into South Dakota. Wind gusts this afternoon in western South Dakota have reached 30 to 40 MPH. Pine Ridge has seen wind gust of 46 and 52 MPH.

2 PM

There is a Wind Advisory in northwestern South Dakota. This is for gusts up to 50 MPH.

A High Wind Warning is in effect in Wyoming where gusts could reach 60 MPH. These are for this evening.

For late this evening into tomorrow morning there is a Winter Weather Advisory in central and northeastern South Dakota. This also has a Winter Storm Warning and Blizzard Warning in North Dakota and Minnesota associated with this system. Portions of northeastern KELOLAND could upgrade before the lunch hour tomorrow.

For tonight we are watching as the system develops and move through central and eastern KELOLAND. Overnight lows will be near normal in the 20s. Winds will be strong as we head through the overnight hours.

Once the system moves out tomorrow, we should be partly to mostly sunny. Winds will still be on the stronger side so watch for blowing snow issues. High temperatures are slowly inching back to near normal, with 30s in eastern KELOLAND, and 40s to the west.

For the system tonight into tomorrow we aren’t expecting a lot of accumulation. Most areas in central and western South Dakota could see an inch or less from a mix of rain and snow. The James River Valley to the east could see an inch or two, and areas along I-29 north of Sioux Falls could see slightly more.

The strong winds stick around on Sunday. Temperatures will be a little cooler due to the strong winds. Highs will be in the 20s struggling to hit 30°. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the second half of the weekend.

The 7 day forecast becomes mostly quiet. By the middle of the week the temperatures will be back to normal, with upper 30s and low 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and 50s nearing 60° in western South Dakota. Thursday is the next chance to see rain or snow or mix in KELOLAND. We will be a little cooler by the end of the week for Saint Patrick’s Day.