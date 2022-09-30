SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures today are well above average. Average high temperature in Sioux Falls for the last day of September is 70° and we are slowing climbing to almost 80°. Across the region highs for your Friday will be into the 70s and 80s. KELOLAND will continue the afternoon and into tonight with partly cloudy skies and a stronger breeze from the south for most of eastern and central KELOLAND.

2 PM

Tonight will be another mild night across KELOLAND. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. Clouds will stay in the area for the overnight hours. A stronger breeze 10 to 20 MPH across the region tonight from the southeast in eastern and central KELOLAND and from the northwest across western South Dakota. Western KELOLAND could see isolated showers or thunderstorms for the overnight hours.

Saturday will be another above average day. Highs for tomorrow will be in the 70s and 80s again. Temperatures in the 60s across extreme western South Dakota with a chance of showers throughout the day. Saturday will be another breezy day in KELOLAND. Clouds will take over the skies through the weekend.

The seven day forecast brings much cooler temperatures by the end of next week. Western South Dakota will start the cooldown this weekend and central and eastern KELOLAND will start the cooldown into the middle of the new work week. Much of KELOLAND will be mid 70s to low 80s for the weekend and by next week we could see high temperatures into the mid 50s. A chance of showers will start in southeastern KELOLAND by Monday and into Tuesday. Central and northeastern KELOLAND could see showers starting on Sunday through Tuesday. Western South Dakota will be able to see showers tonight through Monday and another chance by Thursday.