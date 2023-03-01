SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The morning started mildly for much of KELOLAND, but temperatures have been falling all day. Winds will keep decreasing as we head into the overnight hours. We have also been dealing with thick cloud cover for most of the day.

2 PM

Here are some of the snow reports from this morning. The Aberdeen airport reported 4.7 inches of snow.

Tonight will be cold. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens in KELOLAND. Winds will be light, but there will be plenty of cloud cover to start your Thursday.

Thursday will be slightly chilly in eastern KELOLAND with high temperatures in the 20s. Central and western South Dakota will be in the 30s and 40s. Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy but by the afternoon the clouds start breaking up. Winds will be light for the end of the work week.

Friday will be slightly warmer in eastern KELOLAND, with highs in the 30s. Central and western South Dakota will be about the same temperature wise. Rapid City and western South Dakota could see a few snow showers throughout the day. Friday will be another partly to mostly cloudy day with light winds.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly quiet. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year. Sunday brings a chance of light rain or snow into KELOLAND for everyone. Wednesday brings another chance of snow in central and western South Dakota. The cold air brings highs only in the teens by the following weekend.