SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has had a few rain and thunder shower pop up. In eastern KELOLAND these are east of the James River. In western South Dakota, the showers are popping up in the southern Black Hills. High temperatures today are near normal. These temperatures might feel cool as we head into the middle of next week.

2 PM

This afternoon has a marginal risk of severe weather in southwestern South Dakota. The storms that do pop up will die down after sunset. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

For tonight the showers will quickly move out of the area with mostly clear skies tonight. Winds will be light from the south. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60.

Tomorrow brings temperatures a few degrees warmer. Highs will range from the mid 80s to low 90s. We could see a few light sprinkles and showers in eastern KELOLAND that will not amount to much, otherwise skies will be clear to mostly clear. Winds will pick up slightly.

Extreme southeastern KELOLAND does have a marginal risk of severe weather tomorrow afternoon. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

On Sunday, winds will be light from the south and east. The area will have plenty of sunshine. Highs will increase a few more degrees across the area. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

We are expecting the skies to stay dry through the first half of next week. The end of the week could see a few chances for rain and thunderstorms. We will keep an eye on these for better timing as they get closer. High temperatures will be well above normal in the upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

In central South Dakota, skies will also be dry until the end of next week, but temperatures will be slightly warmer. We are expecting triple digits Monday through Wednesday, with Wednesday the hottest day with 103° in Pierre. Temperatures do start cooling down by the end of the week with the chance of rain and thunderstorms.