SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon temperatures have been slightly below normal, but that is about to change. Winds are slowly decreasing from west to east and they will stay light through the overnight hours. Clouds are starting to filter in for the evening.

2 PM

For tonight, we are expecting partly to mostly clear skies. Winds will be very light into tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-50s to low-60s.

Tomorrow will bring more sunshine into KELOLAND. Winds will stay light from the north and west. Highs will reach the mid-80s. This is the start of the heat wave in KELOLAND.

Tomorrow afternoon does have a chance of severe weather with a marginal risk in Fall River and southern Custer counties. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

Saturday is the first real day of heat with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the north and west at around 10 to 20 MPH. There could be a few light sprinkles in eastern KELOLAND.

In the 7-day forecast after the few showers on Saturday in Sioux Falls, the skies will be dry. High temperatures will be around 10° above normal with temperatures in the mid-90s. And the heat is taking over KELOLAND.

In central South Dakota, high temperatures will be in the triple digits Monday through Thursday. A chance for rain showers returns to central and western South Dakota on Thursday after a mostly dry 7-day forecast.