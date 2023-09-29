SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a mixed bag of weather in KELOLAND. There has been warm air in southeastern KELOLAND, which has broken a couple records and inching closer to a few more. Winds have been light through the afternoon with a few light rain and thunder showers in eastern KELOLAND.

As of 2 PM

As we finish the afternoon and head through the evening there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms to redevelop and some could be strong to severe.

This area is along and east of I-29. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats.

Tonight we will continue the chance for light rain or thunder showers in eastern KELOLAND. Skies will be partly cloudy in the east with clearing skies in central and western South Dakota. Winds will be light overnight mainly from the northeast.

Tomorrow will have a southeast breeze and that will bring in warmer air. Skies will be partly to mostly clear which will also help warm things up. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s in wester, central, and northeastern KELOLAND. 80s to near 90° are expected in southeastern KELOLAND which would put them in record territory.

On Sunday everyone warms up. High temperatures will be in the 80s to low 90s. There will be stronger south winds along with partly to mostly sunny skies. We could see more records in jeopardy.

The 7 day forecast stays dry and warm on Monday. There are chances of rain returning on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the chances of rain we are expecting temperatures to start falling by the middle to end of the week, returning to normal or slightly below.