SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has been mostly quiet but breezy in western South Dakota. Thunderstorms are starting to pop up in eastern KELOLAND. These will continue through the afternoon and evening.

2 PM

With the chance of thunderstorms, there is a chance of severe weather. Marginal and slight risks cover from Brookings to Winner and to the south and east. The threats today will be large hail and strong winds.

The storms should clear out through the evening hours leaving mostly clear skies for the overnight. Lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds will slowly decrease throughout the evening and overnight.

Tomorrow will start mostly clear but clouds will fill in as we head through the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly below normal, in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be light from the north for your Thursday.

On Friday there will be mostly sunny skies. We could see a few light rain showers in southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls. Winds will be much lighter for the end of the week. Highs will be slowly increasing to above normal temperatures. Fridays highs will be in the 80s to low 90s.

Friday afternoon has a marginal risk of severe weather in extreme southwestern South Dakota. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

There is a chance of a few light showers on Saturday in Sioux Falls. After that the skies will be dry and the heat returns. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 90s which is above normal. Normal high temperature for next Wednesday in Sioux Falls is 85° and the forecast high is 10° above.

The hot temperatures extend across the region. Rapid City is near 100° on Wednesday of next week. In Pierre we are expecting triple digits. And the heat is expected to be around through the end of the month.