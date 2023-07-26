SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are closing in on the upper 90s and 100s as we go through the afternoon. There is a stronger south wind in western and central KELOLAND. There are just a few clouds over western South Dakota but they are not going to produce any rain this afternoon.

As of 2 PM

If we combine the heat and high humidity we get the heat index or “feels like” temperature. The heat index today is 100 or higher in central and eastern KELOLAND.

As of 2 PM

There is a Heat Advisory through this evening in central and eastern KELOLAND. This will go away overnight but will be replaced tomorrow afternoon.

This afternoon also has a risk of severe weather in central and eastern KELOLAND. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats of any storm that does pop up.

For tonight we will see clouds filling in for partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. Winds will be light for the overnight hours. Northeastern KELOLAND could have a few overnight thundershowers.

Tomorrow will be a couple of degrees cooler. There will be a few more clouds in the area for partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from low 90s to 100 in central South Dakota. Tomorrow there is a chance of afternoon thundershowers in southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls.

Tomorrow afternoon there is a widespread marginal risk of severe weather for KELOLAND. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

On Friday there is a chance of widespread morning thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy once the storms move through. Highs will be in the mid-80s to low 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast to help cool us down as we head into the weekend.

The storms on Friday morning come with a risk of severe weather. A marginal risk covers most of KELOLAND, with a slight risk in Sioux Falls and to the south and east. The main threats for Friday will be hail and strong winds.

High temperatures for the weekend will be much closer to normal. Central and western South Dakota have daily chances for thunderstorms as we go through the 7-day forecast. Highs will increase slightly for the first half of next week. There are widespread chances for rain and thunderstorms on Monday and on Wednesday.