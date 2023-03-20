While the first day of spring has not looked or felt like the new season, at least it has been mainly quiet across KELOLAND. That won’t last as we head into the second day of the season.

Cloud cover will increase as we head into the night, but the overnight time frame should remain pleasant overall.

Lows fall into the teens and low/mid 20s across much of KELOLAND with a breeze beginning to pick up a bit as well.

The break is short-lived as we begin the midweek outlook. Rain and snow chances come into the picture on Tuesday, with the latter being more likely north of Highway 14. It’s more likely to be a rain/snow mix further south and east before becoming all rain as temperatures climb.

While accumulation totals are expected to be on the lower side where snow is expected, it’s still an unwelcome sight as we go into the spring season.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of north-central and northeastern KELOLAND for Tuesday into Tuesday night. 2-4″ of snow will be possible with a few localized higher amounts. Be mindful of slick roads during your morning and/or evening commute.

A few bits of freezing drizzle are possible in the morning before switching to all rain with temperatures climbing above freezing. Further north, we’ll have highs near and below freezing.

We’ll get a small break in the action across much of the region on Wednesday. A few snow showers are possible in SW KELOLAND, but that’ll be an exception to the overall rule. Highs on Wednesday hold in the 20s and 30s across KELOLAND. We may approach 40 degrees toward extreme SE South Dakota and NW Iowa.

Some light snow is possible south of I-90 on Thursday, but overall chances to see much of anything are low even in that region.

We’ll quiet down for Friday and much of Saturday before another chance at a few rain and snow showers arrives on Sunday. All the while, we’ll remain near to below average on the thermometer.

In fact, odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the end of March and into the start of April. Keep in mind, though, that average by this time is in the low 50s.