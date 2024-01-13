SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Blizzard Warning, in white, and Winter Weather Advisory, in blue, are posted through tonight. We aren’t expecting any new snow, but it will be blowing snow which has already caused drifting and visibility issues.

We also have the Wind Chill Warning for all of KELOLAND through Tuesday morning. The wind chills could be as low as -50 which we experienced today.

Taking a look at afternoon temperatures, all of KELOLAND was in the teens below zero. Our warmest temperatures in eastern KELOLAND came this morning. We’ve had a very strong wind out of the northwest throughout the day.

At 3:30 PM

If you add the already cold temperatures to the strong winds you get the wind chills. Here is the sample of wind chills from the same time as the air temperatures. These wind chills range from the -30 to -50 range.

At 3:30 PM

We have had a very strong wind out of the northwest all day. Here is a sample of some of the strongest wind gusts since midnight. Some wind gusts were nearing 50 MPH or stronger in central and western South Dakota.

We will keep the stronger winds around overnight in central and eastern KELOLAND. There won’t be new snow but blowing snow will still be an issue. Low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s below zero.

Tomorrow brings a slight break in the wind. Temperatures will stay cold across KELOLAND. Southeastern KELOLAND will have colder highs than today. We could have some sunshine in western South Dakota throughout the day.

The wind picks up again on Monday, still out of the northwest. Monday will bring more sunshine across the area. High temperatures will be in the single digits either side of zero on Monday.

We have a slight warm up by midweek. This warm up still keeps temperatures below normal. There is also a chance of light snow showers starting on Wednesday, through Thursday, and we could still have a few lingering flurries on Friday.