SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are remaining on the chilly side for the next several days. We are 20° below average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Areas that have snow on the ground are in the teens in north central South Dakota. Winds are very light throughout KELOLAND. We also have plenty of clouds in eastern KELOLAND.

4 PM

Overnight lows will only be single digits and low teens. We will keep the clouds in eastern KELOLAND and clearer skies in portions of central and western South Dakota. Winds will remain light through the overnight hours as well.

Sunday we will have more clouds in the region. Winds will slowly pick up throughout the day as well. We could see snowflakes flying in central and northeastern KELOLAND for the day on Sunday. Highs will still be well below average in the 20s and 30s.

The seven day forecast keeps the temperatures on the cold side. We will only see highs in the 20s and low 30s. We could even see snow showers Monday and Tuesday throughout KELOLAND, and even into Thursday in western South Dakota. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and low teens in the region as well.