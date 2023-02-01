SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a cold start to the day temperatures warmed up nicely. We may still be on the chilly side in eastern KELOLAND, but tomorrow brings even colder air. Winds are light and the sun is out which is helping warm us up.

3 PM

It is going to be another cold night in KELOLAND. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens. Winds will remain light. Tomorrow morning brings more clouds into KELOLAND with a cold front.

Tomorrows high temperatures will be early in the morning. Western South Dakota will be warmer. Temperatures will fall throughout the day due to a cold front. Winds pick up slightly for the day behind the front. Tomorrow will also be a mix of sun and clouds.

There is a Wind Chill Advisory posted for tomorrow in the northeastern corner of KELOLAND. With highs in the single digits, we could see wind chills nearing minus 30.

Friday starts a warming trend. Highs in eastern KELOLAND will still be chilly in the teens. Western South Dakota will be the warm spot with highs in the 40s near 50°. Winds will remain light from the south helping bring in more warm air.

The cold air moves out just in time for the weekend. This weekend brings temperatures back to the 30s in eastern KELOLAND, central and western South Dakota will see highs in the 40s even 50° in Rapid City. The first half of the new week keeps temperatures warm in the 30s and 40s.