SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Blizzard Warning is still in effect through noon tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND. Northwestern Iowa was added to the warning this afternoon. The rest of KELOLAND is in a Winter Storm Warning through tomorrow at noon.

The strong winds are bring in colder air. This afternoon there are wind chills in the minus 20s nearing minus 30. We have air temperatures in the single digits below zero for much of western South Dakota and northeastern KELOLAND. Winds are remaining strong, some gusts have been over 30 MPH.

As of noon, the Sioux Falls airport had 5.7 inches of snow. The heavier snow amounts have been in southwestern Minnesota, where there has been over 7 inches of snow.

We will continue monitoring the snow amounts through this afternoon and tonight. Snow will continue into tomorrow. The last of snow will move through northeastern KELOLAND early tomorrow afternoon. A majority of KELOLAND could see storm totals of 4 to 8 inches of snow. Some areas like southwestern Minnesota could see upwards of a foot and an half.

The snow and wind will continue tonight. Lows will drop even farther below zero. Lows in western South Dakota will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Eastern KELOLAND will have single digits either side of zero, even a few teens below zero.

Thursday will be a cold day. High temperatures will struggle to get above zero for the day. We may have a few highs reach the low teens in southeast KELOLAND. The winds will be slowly during the afternoon.

Friday will be cold as well. High temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will be in the single digits either side of zero, western South Dakota will be slightly warmer with teens and 20s. Winds will be significantly less than today and tomorrow.

The 7 day forecast does calm down after the snow ends. This weekend will slowly warm as temperatures return to near normal Sunday and Monday. Monday brings a quick system in eastern KELOLAND where we could see rain and snow along with wind.