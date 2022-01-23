Temps Go Into a Free Fall on Monday; Milder by Wednesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 23

Our next clipper system will get itself ready to travel southeastward, and while the low itself misses KELOLAND the cold front associated with it won’t.

With that said, additional snow showers are possible tonight, with some mixing possible at times at first. Be mindful of this if you’re headed anywhere this evening and into the night. Snow accumulation totals of around an inch are possible, especially the further northeast you go.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s across much of the area, though the northeast may be in the teens and single digits.

Snow showers linger on Monday, with little accumulation expected through the day. The bigger story will be falling temperatures through the day as the aforementioned cold front pushes through KELOLAND. Highs will be achieved early in the morning, so get ready for another ride down the thermometer through the day with breezy conditions.

Wind chill headlines are likely for some areas as we go into Tuesday morning and even Wednesday morning for some, with sub-zero lows expected during this time.

Highs, however, rebound after Tuesday. With that said, though, Tuesday is still going to be a cold day with highs in the single digits/teens East River and 20s West River.

Much of the rest of the week features temperatures near to above average for this time of year, with a nice warm-up on the way for your Wednesday. In fact, we may be able to stay above average through the end of the month.

Beyond a small chance for some snow showers on Thursday with the passage of a weak system, much of the long-range outlook is dry and quiet.