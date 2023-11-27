SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a cold day across KELOLAND. We have a few clouds moving through eastern KELOLAND. We also have winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 MPH with a few gusts reaching 30 MPH. Afternoon temperatures have only risen into the teens and 20s in eastern KELOLAND, with 30s nearing 40° in central and western South Dakota.

As of 2 PM

Even though the winds are staying mostly light we are dealing with cold wind chills in northeastern KELOLAND. Wind chills are in the single digits to teens mainly along and east of the James River.

As of 2 PM

It is going to be another cold night in KELOLAND. Low temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens in eastern KELOLAND, with a few 20s in central and western South Dakota. The winds will be light out of the southwest. We will have a few clouds move in to start your Tuesday.

Eastern KELOLAND could have a few clouds in the morning but those will clear out by the afternoon. The wind will stay light out of the southwest bringing in slightly warmer air. High temperatures will be a few degrees above normal in eastern KELOLAND, and about 10° above normal in central and western South Dakota.

On Wednesday temperatures will be well above normal across KELOLAND, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. The winds will stay light out of the west. We will have mostly sunny skies.

The 7 day forecast stays mostly dry and keeps temperatures at or above normal. Temperatures will be a couple degrees either side of normal to start December and through the weekend. There is a slight chance of very light snow mainly in south central and southeastern KELOLAND on Saturday.