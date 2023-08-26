SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today has been mostly quiet. The winds have been light. There are a few clouds in eastern KELOLAND. Nothing is going to come out of the clouds and they will break up as we head through the evening. Temperatures are in the 70s in eastern KELOLAND and 80s to the west.

As of 3 PM

For tonight the skies will be mostly clear. Winds will stay light mainly from the south. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s and low 60s.

Early tomorrow morning could see a few light sprinkles in north central South Dakota. The better chance of rain and thunderstorms will form over the Black Hills and Rapid City as we head towards midday and the afternoon. Otherwise skies will be partly to mostly clear. Winds will be from the southwest. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s in central South Dakota.

For the day on Monday, skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be light from the north. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

The 7 day forecast remains dry in Sioux Falls leading into Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s for the first half of the week. There will be a slight warm up starting at the end of the week and into the weekend. Winds will be stronger on Thursday.

The 7 day forecast in Pierre is dry, after the chance of showers tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s. The winds will pick up on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly above normal through the holiday weekend.