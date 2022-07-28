Sunshine, a light northerly breeze, and cooler than normal air are combining to give us a spectacular late July day. Temperatures are a bit below average, but nobody’s complaining.

2 pm

Tonight we will have mostly clear skies, and it is going to be a bit cool. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s, with little or no northerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with the low 80s East River and the upper 80s West River, with little or no breeze.

The weekend will start dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny as warmer air returns. We’ll reach the upper 80s East River to the low 90s in the west. There will only be a light south breeze.

We have a shot at some isolated thunderstorms on Sunday as even warmer air comes in. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Central South Dakota will reach the upper 90s.

Monday will also be mostly sunny as hot air continues to grip KELOLAND. Highs will be above-average in the upper 80s to low 90s East River and mid 90s in the west.

We are concerned there could be intense heat by the middle of next week. We expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s across most of KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, for midweek. Central South Dakota can expect some triple digits. There is little in the way of sufficient moisture to produced needed rainfall.

Unfortunately, signs are increasing that we will be in for substantial, sweltering heat all of next week as we begin August. Unfortunately, this ridge of heat may extend into the second week of August, so prepare for more heat because we don’t see a break from it or the worsening drought anytime soon.