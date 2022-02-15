Lots of clouds are streaming in from the west, but sunshine has been able to punch through the cloud cover at times. That, and the southerly direction of the brisk wind, has allowed temperatures to bounce ten to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday, into the 40s in eastern KELOLAND.

2 PM

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and breezy. North winds will be brisk, bringing cold air back into the region. Highs will drop back below normal, around 30 – cooler in NE South Dakota.

Winds will drop off a bit on Thursday, but it is going to be cold in the morning, near or below zero East River. During the day it will be partly to mostly sunny, in the low 20s East River to the mid 30s to low 40s West River.

Friday will be partly cloudy, windy, and sharply warmer. It’s back to the 40s East River, and the upper 40s to low 50s West River. There could be very light snow showers in the north, but hardly measurable.

The weekend still looks very warm. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy, but temperatures will be close to 50s East River, and the mid to upper 50s in the west. A cold front will start to come through on Sunday, so Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be in the low 50s, while the temperatures will cool to the north and west behind the front. There could also get a few flurries with the wind switch.

The first decent setup for snowfall that we’ve seen in a while is still in the cards for Monday and Tuesday. Low pressure in Colorado will move to the east, and that could spread some snowfall our way. Currently, that is what we are expecting, so we have snowfall – accumulating snowfall – in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. It also looks like it will be breezy, so keep an eye on the forecast for Monday and Tuesday if you have plans to travel between cities on Monday or Tuesday.