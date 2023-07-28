SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has seen much cooler temperatures than the last couple of days. Winds are out of the north and east at 10 to 25 MPH. There have been a few spotty rain and thunder showers moving through the area.

As of 2 PM

There is a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning in southeastern KELOLAND until 8 PM CDT. Heat index numbers could reach well above 100.

This evening and into tonight we will watch the chance for severe weather. There is a marginal and slight risk. The main threats will be large hail and strong winds.

Tonight will continue the chance of thunderstorms in southeastern and western KELOLAND. Winds will stay light from the north and east. Lows will drop to the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Western and central KELOLAND could see a few morning chances of rain and thunderstorms that could work their way into southeastern KELOLAND by late morning. High temperatures will be back to normal in the low to mid 80s. Winds will stay light from the east for your Saturday.

There is a risk of severe weather for the day tomorrow. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threats.

Storms will move through after midnight Saturday into Sunday so western and central KELOLAND could wake up to a few rain or thunder showers. Temperatures should remain near normal for the weekend. Winds will stay light from the east.

The chance of stroms on Sunday does bring a marginal risk of severe weather in western and north central South Dakota. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

There is a small warm up through Wednesday before temperatures fall back to normal by next weekend. There are several more chances of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. They pose a timing challenge. So the chance of storms is widespread. Not everyone will get everything but there is a chance to get something.