Temperature Swings Ahead, Light Snow Chances Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 20th

It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND. You can that clearly on our Lake Madison camera as of 6:30am.

Yesterday’s highs managed to get into the single digits and teens above zero. We’ll see higher numbers today.

Wind chill headlines are still in effect for much of northeastern and eastern KELOLAND this morning.

The weather pattern ahead features a parade of clippers from the northwest. Each one will deliver swings in temperatures and a few chances of light snow.

You can see the timeline on the map below. We do see a chance of light snow tomorrow, followed by a second system Saturday night that brings snow to much of MN. A third system will enter the picture by Monday. One thing to keep in mind is each passing system will bring warmer weather on the front side and colder weather on the back end. That means we could highs for the day occurring in the evening or overnight hours in a couple of cases here the next few days.

You can see the swings of cold and mild air the next 10 days on the map below. We appear to be well positioned for a nice rebound by the end of next week.

For today, temperatures will rebound best in western KELOLAND with mostly sunny skies across much of the region.

Expect more wind tonight with lows still below zero across eastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the 40s West River in the afternoon. Don’t forget about the snow chance as well.

The 7 day forecast features another arctic front on Tuesday, but otherwise mainly light snow chances when they do show up.