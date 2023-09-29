We’ve been busy this morning tracking several thunderstorms across KELOLAND. The video below was captured on our Aberdeen LIVE Cam around 7am.

You see a still shot from the video illustrating the vivid lightning displays.

That storm has produced a swath of hail too.

The video below shows several other cameras with lightning before 5am.

On radar, you can see the various clusters of showers and t-storms moving northeast.

We’ll continue to see new chances of rain this afternoon north of Sioux Falls.

This is a continued “marginal” risk of severe weather as well.

Futurecast shows the showers and t-storms pushing north this morning, but redevelopment is quite possible along or near the front in northeast SD into west-central MN. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers and t-showers this evening just east of Sioux Falls. Most of the region will be warmer tomorrow, a trend that should expand on Sunday with stronger south winds.

You can see that pattern on the map below. We’ll likely see the warm pattern through Monday, with better rain chances in the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Also, a big cool down is brewing late next week. If end up below normal by Friday and Saturday, it will be a big change with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Here are the details of the forecast.