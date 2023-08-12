SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A majority of the day will be pleasant. There will be sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s. Winds will be light for the day. This afternoon and into the evening we will watch the chances of thunderstorms starting in western South Dakota.

This evening and tonight there is a marginal risk of severe weather in western and central South Dakota. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. These storms will push to the east overnight and last through the day tomorrow.

For tonight we will have a chance of thunderstorms. Winds will pick up from the northwest. Low temperatures will drop to the 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow brings a marginal risk of severe weather along and east of the James River. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats. This chance is on and off all day tomorrow.

For tomorrow, there is a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy skies and a stronger wind out of the northwest will help keep the temperatures cool. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Skies will be quiet on Monday. We will have partly cloudy skies and a northwest wind. High temperatures will be in the 70s which is a few degrees below normal.

The 7 day forecast stays mainly dry. Temperatures will return to normal or slightly above normal by the middle to end of next week. Winds will pick up in western South Dakota by Wednesday.